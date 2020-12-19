IP Address Inspector

5.39.5.14

The Project Honey Pot system has detected behavior from the IP address consistent with that of a comment spammer and bad web host. Below we've reported some other data associated with this IP. This interrelated data helps map spammers' networks and aids in law enforcement efforts. If you know something about this IP, please leave a comment.

Geographic Location France France
Spider First Seen approximately 1 year, 10 months, 4 weeks ago
Spider Last Seen within 1 month, 2 weeks
Spider Sightings 5,489 visit(s)
User-Agents seen with 30 user-agent(s)
First Bad Host Appearance approximately 8 years, 1 week ago
Last Bad Host Appearance within 8 years, 1 week
Bad Host Appearances 1 appearance(s) in spam e-mail or spam post urls
First Post On approximately 1 year, 10 months, 2 weeks ago
Last Post On within 1 week
Form Posts 266 web post submission(s) sent from this IP
IPs In The Neighborhood
5.39.4.60 | W France
5.39.4.61 France
5.39.4.62 France
5.39.4.63 France
5.39.4.67 France
5.39.4.68 France
5.39.4.72 | SD France
5.39.4.76 | SD France
5.39.4.77 | SD France
5.39.4.78 | SDW France
5.39.4.79 France
5.39.4.80 | SW France
5.39.4.81 | S France
5.39.4.83 | SDW France
5.39.4.84 | SD France
5.39.4.85 | SD France
5.39.4.86 | SD France
5.39.4.87 | SDW France
5.39.4.88 | SD France
5.39.4.89 | SD France
5.39.4.90 | SD France
5.39.4.91 | SD France
5.39.4.92 | SD France
5.39.4.103 | C Italy
5.39.4.122 Italy
5.39.4.160 France
5.39.4.161 France
5.39.4.162 France
5.39.4.163 France
5.39.4.164 France
5.39.4.165 France
5.39.4.166 France
5.39.4.167 France
5.39.4.168 France
5.39.4.169 France
5.39.4.171 France
5.39.4.173 France
5.39.4.174 France
5.39.4.175 France
5.39.4.192 Russia
5.39.4.193 | C Russia
5.39.4.194 | C Russia
5.39.4.195 Russia
5.39.4.196 | C Russia
5.39.4.197 Russia
5.39.4.198 Russia
5.39.4.199 | C Russia
5.39.4.200 | C Italy
5.39.4.201 Italy
5.39.4.202 Italy
5.39.4.203 Italy
5.39.4.204 | C Italy
5.39.4.205 | C Italy
5.39.4.206 Italy
5.39.4.207 | C Italy
5.39.4.208 France
5.39.4.209 France
5.39.4.210 France
5.39.4.211 France
5.39.4.212 France
5.39.4.213 France
5.39.4.214 France
5.39.4.215 France
5.39.4.216 | CR Indonesia
5.39.4.217 Indonesia
5.39.4.218 Indonesia
5.39.4.219 Indonesia
5.39.4.220 | C France
5.39.4.221 France
5.39.4.222 | C France
5.39.4.223 France
5.39.4.224 Russia
5.39.4.225 Russia
5.39.4.226 Russia
5.39.4.227 Russia
5.39.4.228 Russia
5.39.4.229 Russia
5.39.4.230 Russia
5.39.4.231 | W Russia
5.39.4.232 Russia
5.39.4.233 Russia
5.39.4.234 Russia
5.39.4.235 Russia
5.39.4.236 Russia
5.39.4.237 Russia
5.39.4.238 Russia
5.39.4.239 Russia
5.39.4.240 Russia
5.39.4.241 Russia
5.39.4.243 Russia
5.39.4.245 Russia
5.39.4.246 Russia
5.39.4.249 Russia
5.39.4.252 Russia
5.39.4.255 | W Russia
5.39.5.1 | S France
5.39.5.2 | H France
5.39.5.3 France
5.39.5.4 France
5.39.5.5 | SR France
5.39.5.6 France
5.39.5.7 | C France
5.39.5.8 France
5.39.5.9 France
5.39.5.10 France
5.39.5.11 | S France
5.39.5.12 | S France
5.39.5.13 France
5.39.5.15 France
5.39.5.16 France
5.39.5.17 | S France
5.39.5.18 France
5.39.5.22 | HS France
5.39.5.23 France
5.39.5.24 | S France
5.39.5.25 | S France
5.39.5.28 | SD France
5.39.5.29 France
5.39.5.31 France
5.39.5.41 | S Spain
5.39.5.42 Spain
5.39.5.44 | S Spain
5.39.5.52 Spain
5.39.5.56 | S France
5.39.5.57 | S France
5.39.5.58 France
5.39.5.59 France
5.39.5.61 | S France
5.39.5.96 | R France
5.39.5.97 France
5.39.5.98 France
5.39.5.99 France
5.39.5.129 France
5.39.5.135 France
5.39.5.144 Italy
5.39.5.145 Italy
5.39.5.146 Italy
5.39.5.147 | C Italy
5.39.5.148 Italy
5.39.5.149 Italy
5.39.5.150 Italy
5.39.5.152 France
5.39.5.153 France
5.39.5.154 France
5.39.5.155 France
5.39.5.156 France
5.39.5.159 France
5.39.5.177 Spain
5.39.5.181 | D Canada
5.39.5.184 | W Italy
5.39.5.185 Italy
5.39.5.186 Italy
5.39.5.187 Italy
5.39.5.199 France
5.39.5.201 France
5.39.5.208 France
5.39.5.225 France
5.39.5.227 France
5.39.5.228 France
5.39.5.14's User Agent Strings
Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MSIE 10.0; Windows NT 6.1; WOW64; Trident/6.0; BIDUBrowser 8.7)
Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MSIE 10.0; Windows NT 6.1; WOW64; Trident/6.0; SLCC2; .NET CLR 2.0.50727; .NET CLR 3.5.30729; .NET CLR 3.0.30729; .NET4.0C; .NET4.0E; InfoPath.2; 360SE)
Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 5.1; .NET CLR 1.1.4322) 360JK yunjiankong 427691
Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 5.1; .NET CLR 1.1.4322) 360JK yunjiankong 427698
Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MSIE 9.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/5.0; JuziBrowser)
Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MSIE 9.0; Windows NT 6.1; WOW64; Trident/5.0; SLCC2; .NET CLR 2.0.50727; .NET4.0C; .NET4.0E; 360SE)
Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MSIE 9.0; Windows NT 6.1; WOW64; Trident/5.0; SLCC2; .NET CLR 2.0.50727; .NET CLR 3.5.30729; .NET CLR 3.0.30729; .NET4.0C; .NET4.0E)
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_2) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecho) Chrome/51.0.2704.84 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_2) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/53.0.2785.143 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_3) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/56.0.2986.42 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_4) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/52.0.2777.85 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_4) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.181 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/65.0.3325.181 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.139 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.181 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/67.0.3396.79 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/67.0.3396.87 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_0) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.139 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/65.0.3325.181 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_3) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/67.0.3396.62 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_4) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/65.0.3325.181 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.181 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/67.0.3396.87 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_5) AppleWebKit/601.1.27 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/10.1 Safari/601.1.27
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/63.0.3239.132 YaBrowser/18.1.1.841 Yowser/2.5 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/63.0.3239.84 Safari/E58566
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/65.0.3325.88 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.117 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.139 Safari/537.36
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.181 Safari/537.36
