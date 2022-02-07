IP Address Inspector

121.34.248.21 Spam Server

The Project Honey Pot system has detected behavior from the IP address consistent with that of a mail server. Below we've reported some other data associated with this IP. This interrelated data helps map spammers' networks and aids in law enforcement efforts. If you know something about this IP, please leave a comment.

Geographic Location China China
First Received From approximately 2 weeks ago
Last Received From within 1 week
Number Received 6 email(s) sent from this IP
Associated Harvesters
60.42.123.183 | H Japan
61.192.189.221 | H Japan
221.186.211.248 | H Japan
210.159.162.152 | H Japan
60.47.1.29 | H Japan
61.206.127.40 | H Japan
IPs In The Neighborhood
121.34.248.20 China
121.34.248.49 China
121.34.248.60 | S China
121.34.248.68 China
121.34.248.77 China
121.34.248.98 China
121.34.248.129 | S China
121.34.248.146 | S China
121.34.248.163 | SD China
121.34.248.185 | S China
121.34.248.212 China
121.34.248.226 China
121.34.248.240 China
Example Messages Sent From 121.34.248.21
Subject: re:
Subject: =?ISO-2022-JP?B?WxskQjE9GyhCXRskQjpHNmFAKCQkJHMk=?
Subject: =?ISO-2022-JP?B?GyRCS2g3bhsoQjMwGyRCS3wwSj5lJE5J=?
Subject: 元気にしてますか?
Subject: =?ISO-2022-JP?B?GyRCIVo+VzdiIVslNSVWJTklLyRPJGIk=?
Subject: =?ISO-2022-JP?B?GyRCJVElUSFWGyhCd293d293GyRCOCsk=?
